Wigan boss Matt Peet has confirmed that both Zach Eckersley and Jai Field picked up injuries during their defeat to Hull FC, after which rugby union convert immediately apologised for his individual errors.

The Warriors were beaten 32-12 at home by Hull on Saturday afternoon, with that their third loss in the last five games.

Peet’s side remain second on the Super League ladder, but are now just one competition point ahead of third-placed Leigh Leopards heading into the final eight rounds.

Wigan Warriors coach reveals double injury blow after Hull FC defeat as Christian Wade apology shared

Eckersley was forced off in the first half against FC, while Field took a knock to the head late on.

Post-match at The Brick Community Stadium, Wigan head coach Peet detailed: “Zach (Eckersley) will have an x-ray on his leg, hopefully we’ll find out more tonight.

“Jai (Field) failed his HIA so he’ll miss next week.”

Union convert Wade made a number of individual errors during the defeat in what was just hit second Super League appearance.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Peet revealed: “He’s just come to me straight away.

“He’s said his piece and was very apologetic. But I pick the team.

“I’ve seen enough from him in training to feel he warrants an opportunity.

“It’s my responsibility and we’ll stick together on that one, keep working hard to improve and not dwell on it too much.”

The reigning Super League champions return to action next Friday night when they host strugglers Catalans Dragons.