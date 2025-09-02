Wigan Warriors coach provides injury latest on trio ahead of St Helens clash as vow made

Wigan boss Matt Peet says it’s too early to tell whether any of Abbas Miski, Adam Keighran and Luke Thompson will be available for this weekend’s crunch clash against rivals St Helens, but has vowed that the Warriors will be ready for battle regardless of who lines up in their colours.

The Warriors sit second on the Super League ladder having won each of their last two games, against Wakefield Trinity and Catalans Dragons, by handsome scorelines.

Breathing down their necks are Leeds Rhinos, rivals Saints and neighbours Leigh Leopards, who are all still in with a chance of taking second spot from Wigan and earning a home semi-final in the play-offs as a result.

Peet’s side still have both Leeds and Saints to play in their final three ‘regular’ games of the campaign, starting with Friday night’s short trip to the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Ahead of that clash, question marks remain over the fitness of Miski, Keighran and Thompson.

Winger Miski is nursing a rib cartilage injury while centre Keighran withdrew from last weekend’s win at Catalans during the warm-up through a knee problem which had forced him off early the week prior against Wakefield.

Thompson meanwhile, who featured 164 times for Saints between 2013 and 2020, has not registered an appearance since mid-July through a calf injury.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Warriors head coach Peet said: “There’s not much to tell you yet (on the injuries), to be honest.

“It’ll be later in the week (that we know who can play), we’ll just wait and see.

“But if it’s the same 13 as last week or the same 17, we’ll be ready.

“I’ve seen it so many times. It’s not so much about the individuals this game, and I think St Helens will feel the same.”

Peet, who confirmed that Ethan Havard will return from suspension to replace fellow prop Patrick Mago, who failed a HIA at Catalans, also reflected on the resilience shown by his side in Perpignan.

Having dealt with a number of late positional changes in that win last weekend following Keighran’s warm-up withdrawal, the Cherry and Whites boss said: “I’m pleased with that.

“adaptability and a bit of resilience, and that’s what you need in this competition.

“Whether it’s through injuries, sin-binnings, things going against you, you’ve just got to be able to deal with it and control your next action in the best way you can.”

