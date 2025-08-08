Wigan Warriors coach provides Bevan French, Luke Thompson injury update after Warrington Wolves win

Wigan boss Matt Peet delivered the latest on injured duo Bevan French and Luke Thompson following the Warriors’ win at Warrington Wolves on Friday night.

The Cherry and Whites recorded a 24-18 win at the Halliwell Jones Stadium to take advantage of Leigh Leopards’ slip up against Leeds Rhinos 24 hours prior, moving three competition points clear in second spot on the ladder.

Peet’s side achieved that win without both star half-back French and prop Thompson, who both remain sidelined.

French was included in the 21-man squad for the trip to Warrington, but didn’t feature come match day.

The Australian has been out of action since late June with a calf injury, while experienced England international Thompson also suffered a calf-related issue in mid-July.

Wigan host table-toppers Hull KR next Friday night, and Peet provided an update – of sorts – on the pair ahead of that crunch clash.

Asked if either will play against the Robins, he said: “It’s different (for both).

“I think Luke has a better chance than Bevan, but it is a bit early to tell.”

Elsewhere, centre Jake Wardle was seen throwing up after team-mate Brad O’Neill scored a try in the first half, but battled through the remainder of the game.

Peet explained: “I was going mad because I know how deadly a kicker Marc Sneyd is (from kick-off), so I didn’t know what was happening and then I got asked about it at half-time.

“But he’s alright.”

And on Junior Nsemba, who will miss next week’s game against KR having failed a HIA, the Wigan head coach detailed: “He’s alright.

“He failed his HIA and he’ll miss next week, rightly so, but he seems okay in himself.”