Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet has confirmed that Abbas Miski is now back fit and available, admitting that the form of young gun Zach Eckersley is what is keeping the veteran out of his side.

Injuries have severely hampered Lebanon international Miski this season, with just eight appearances made to date.

He has scored seven tries across those eight Super League appearances, but has played just two games since undergoing knee surgery in May.

The 30-year-old failed to score in either of those two games, defeats to Leigh Leopards and Hull KR, and has since suffered a rib cartilage problem which has kept him on the sidelines.

Wigan Warriors coach provides Abbas Miski fitness update as honest admission made

Warriors head coach Peet sat down with the media on Tuesday afternoon looking ahead to their home clash with Castleford Tigers on Friday night.

During his pre-match press conference, the Cherry and Whites boss provided an update on Miski, saying: “He was available last week, I just thought that Zach deserved another opportunity, he’s been playing really well and he was good again.

“Abbas is available, plus Paddy Mago is back as well (from his failed HIA), so we’re in good shape and we can’t complain.

I’m very confident in what Abbas is capable of, he doesn’t have a lot to prove to me.

“Him and Zach have got different skillsets, so I’ll choose what’s right week-to-week. But I’ve seen enough in training from Zach and Abbas to know that whichever of them I choose, they’re more than ready.”

Youth product Eckersley, who rose to fame last season with a try in the Challenge Cup final triumph against Warrington Wolves, has plugged the gap left by Miski very well.

The Oldham native has scored 14 tries in 23 appearances across all competitions this term, with ten coming in the 13 games that have seen him named on the wing for Wigan in 2025.

Peet added: “You see young players have these seasons where they don’t look like young players any more, you’re judging them on a real different level when they’re playing consistently and performing in big games.

“I think Zach is having one of those seasons. You’re confident in your judgement as a club on these young players, but it’s still always really good to see them actually deliver and he deserves it because he’s playing really well.”

TUESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 The 20 Super League players one charge away from a ban including FOUR Hull KR stars

👉 Ranking Hull FC’s next big recruitment priorities after Aidan Sezer deal including possible new signing

👉 State of Origin to head overseas as early as 2026 in shock move for flagship series

👉 How Castleford Tigers’ 2025 average crowd compares to previous years with worrying dip after final home game

👉 Power Rankings – Leigh Leopards into top 10 as Championship quintet star