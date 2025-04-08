Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet says the NRL’s interest in taking control of Super League is ‘one to explore’, and says ‘dialogue needs to start’ surrounding the size of the competition.

Talk of the NRL buying Super League, or at least having a stake in the British game, has rumbled on for months now.

No secret has been made of the ongoing discussions between chiefs of the Australian game and the British game, which began over in Las Vegas.

Those Vegas talks involved Wigan owner Mike Danson, Warrington Wolves’ Simon Moran and NRL supremo Peter V’Landys.

The topic has come to the fore again this week, with reports Down Under suggesting that the NRL wish to reduce Super League to a 10-team competition if they are to take control.

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet weighs in on NRL’s Super League takeover talks

As the man at the helm of one of Super League’s most prominent clubs in the shape of the Warriors, Peet was asked for his thoughts on the rumours during his pre-match press conference ahead of their trip to current league leaders Hull KR.

Speaking in that conference on Tuesday afternoon, firstly about the potential of a takeover as a whole, Peet said: “It’s one to explore.

“The NRL have obviously done amazing things over there (in Australia) that hopefully we can tap into and learn from.

“It’s got to be on the right terms for people in British rugby league, as well, but it certainly needs something.

“It’s probably not going to be the right thing for everybody, but I’d always be open to listening to an idea.

“If it’s the right thing for the whole game, and that doesn’t mean for everybody because there’ll be some people who every decision in the game won’t suit.

“But if it’s the right thing to drive our sport forward in terms of on and off field successes, then I think we’ve got enough intelligent people in our game to listen and then make a decision on what’s best.”

Peet led Wigan to all four major honours in 2025, and that history-making achievement began last February with victory in the World Club Challenge against NRL kings Penrith Panthers.

When asked about the potential of a reduction in competition size, as has been reported this week, he responded: “I wouldn’t comment on that at this stage, personally.

“Even if you said it was going to be a 15-team comp, there’d be teams that would be left out of that and therefore would be unhappy.

“I don’t have the information, I’m not in a position to comment, but I just think the dialogue needs to start.”

