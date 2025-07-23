Wigan Warriors coach issues quintuple injury update as likely debutant profiled ahead of Catalans clash

Wigan boss Matt Peet has issued an injury update on five of his stars ahead of the Warriors’ clash against Catalans Dragons, with an insight also provided into likely debutant Noah Hodkinson.

The Warriors find themselves four competition points behind Super League leaders Hull KR following last weekend’s defeat to Hull FC.

During that 32-12 loss, Peet lost both Zach Eckersley – who required an x-ray on his leg having been forced off early on – and fellow back Jai Field, who failed a HIA late in the day.

Accordingly, the Cherry and Whites head coach has drafted teenager Hodkinson into his 21-man squad for Friday night’s home game against Catalans, with the Boltonian looking set to make his senior debut.

Here is what Peet had to say on each individual during Wednesday afternoon’s pre-match press conference…

Zach Eckersley

Had to be helped from the field during last weekend’s defeat to Hull FC with a lower limb issue

“It was just a really bad whack (he took against Hull FC).

“He’s got severe bruising and soreness around that. Fortunately, it wasn’t broke, but it probably is a little bit too soon (for him to play) this week.

Jai Field

Misses clash with Catalans after failing a HIA

“He’s alright. He failed the (HIA) test.

“There was a bit of confusion there with the green card, but once he came off, he wasn’t well and they (the medical staff) looked after him.

“I think it’s the right thing for Jai for him to be looked after and rested this week, and I’m very confident (he’ll return after the break in the fixture schedule next week).”

Has missed last two games with a hamstring strain

“Potentially, (he might play against Catalans). We’re yet to make a final call, but so far he’s on track.

“We’ve not pushed him really yet this week.”

Hasn’t featured since Round 12 win at Catalans due to a fractured fibula

“It’ll be in and around that when he returns, it won’t be too long after the break (in the fixture schedule next week).”

Has missed last two games due to a recurring knee problem

“He’s not in the squad this week, so we’ll just take it week-by-week.”

Noah Hodkinson

Expected to debut on Friday night against Catalans

“We obviously lose Jai and potentially Zach. Noah’s our reserve team full-back and he’s playing well, so this week he’s trained in that role.

“It’s a bit early to say that (he will definitely play against Catalans), but in our field sessions this week, he’s ran at full-back.

“He’s a natural. He’s played there and trains there quite a bit with our players as well.

“He’s been in with our group all through pre-season and has played games in the Championship (for Widnes Vikings), so he’s used to playing against men as well.”