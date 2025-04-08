Wigan have opted to delay the knee surgery winger Abbas Miski requires until later this year, Warriors head coach Matt Peet has confirmed.

13-time Lebanon international Miski has been playing through the pain barrier with his knee for a few months now, and was forced to withdraw from Wigan’s game away at Leeds Rhinos at the back end of last month in the warm-up.

Having scored two tries in his two appearances so far this year, the 29-year-old hasn’t featured since then, with Peet having admitted post-match at Headingley that the winger may have to go under the knife sooner than they’d hoped.

As things stand now though, that won’t be the course of action, with Miski being nursed back to full health without surgery.

Wigan Warriors coach issues injury update as big Abbas Miski call made

Miski has scored 55 tries for the Warriors since 2022, including 45 across the last two seasons which have seen them lift six major honours.

Wigan travel to Super League leaders Hull KR on Friday night, with the Robins being the side that they beat last October at Old Trafford to win the Grand Final.

In his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Peet provided an update on Miski, saying: “He will need a procedure at some point, but hopefully we can get him on the field in the next month or so.

“Then, we might take an opportunity later in the year to get it sorted.

“We’re just playing it by ear at the moment.”

Wigan‘s only other long-term absentees at the moment are Ethan Havard (hamstring) and Adam Keighran (MCL).

24-year-old Havard is yet to feature this year through his hamstring issue, but is going well on the road to recovery, with Peet explaining: “He’s good, he’s ticking all of the boxes.

“I know what game we’ve got pencilled in for him (to return), and he seems in good spirits.

“I’m not going to say it (the game) because it puts a bit of pressure on him, but he’s progressing well.

“He hasn’t (been full-time training with the team) yet, I think he’s still a little bit off that.”

