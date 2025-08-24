Wigan Warriors coach issues injury update after Wakefield Trinity win as fresh blows revealed

Wigan boss Matt Peet provided an injury update after the Warriors’ win against Wakefield Trinity: with three members of his squad having suffered blows.

The Warriors ran riot on home soil and cantered to a 44-2 victory which sees them move back up into second spot on the Super League ladder.

Despite the blowout scoreline, it was a clash which provided plenty of bumps and bruises for both sides, but two of the players mentioned in Peet’s post-match injury update weren’t even involved in the game itself.

Winger Abbas Miski made his return from a knee problem in last week’s defeat to Hull KR, delivering a positive individual display in what was just his second game in three months.

But the Lebanon international wasn’t involved against Wakefield, with Zach Eckersley preferred, and Peet revealed: “Funnily enough, he popped a rib cartilage last week.

“His knee is the best it’s been and he’s popped a rib cartilage, so a week or two, nothing more. I thought if we didn’t have Zach, then we probably could’ve pushed Abbas, but I think those two make a really good fight for that position at the moment.”

Elsewhere, hooker Tom Forber was in attendance at Sunday’s game with his arm in a sling. He hasn’t featured in the first-team since March.

On the youngster, who penned a long-term contract extension recently, Peet detailed: “He dislocated his wrist in the reserves last weekend against Warrington just before half-time.

“He was in hospital for a few days, he dislocated his wrist, so it’ll be three months-ish.”

The most worrying news from Sunday’s rampant victory for Wigan was the early withdrawals of centre Adam Keighran and star man Bevan French.

Keighran left the field around the hour-mark, while French – who played his first game for more than two months having had a calf injury – followed him with circa 13 minutes left on the clock.

But there isn’t too much to be concerned about as Peet said: “Adam was carrying a knee (injury), I was told at half-time that he was fit to carry on, but he was playing through the pain.

“I told him if he committed to the first 20 (minutes of the second half), then we’d get him off, which we did.

“And then with Bevan, it just seemed like common sense. With him not playing for a while, he obviously had 60-odd minutes, so (it was a case of) just quit while you’re ahead, I suppose.”

