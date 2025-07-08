Wigan Warriors coach hits back at quota change as ‘less productive academies’ to benefit

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet insists he doesn’t have a strong opinion on Super League’s decision to make more overseas quota spots available next year, but says it’s a move ‘geared towards clubs with less productive academies’.

Last month, LoveRugbyLeague revealed that Super League clubs were pushing for more than the currently available seven quota spots to be at their disposal heading into 2026.

Earlier this week, that came to fruition with the news that the extension had been granted, and from the start of next year, clubs are set to be allowed up to ten overseas quota players within their squad.

The salary cap is expected to remain the same, but there is expected to be a new focus in the transfer market surrounding players from Australia and New Zealand that are under the age of 24 who can move to Super League without any demand on how many NRL games they have played.

‘It’s certainly more geared towards clubs with less productive academies… the fact is it’s going to make it more difficult for young British players’

Since that news broke, the main criticism has been as to how more overseas players in the competition will hinder the development of homegrown players.

Peet‘s own background includes plenty of experience coaching at youth level, and he’s not been afraid to thrust the young talent at his disposal from Wigan’s setup into the first-team.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Friday night’s clash with Huddersfield Giants, he said: “It certainly will (change strategy) for some, it’s going to do.

“If that’s what the rule is, then it’s clearly encouraging that (more overseas players), isn’t it?

“Whether I believe in it or not, it’s a fact that there’s going to be more overseas players in the competition.”

Youth products Liam Byrne, Jacob Douglas, Zach Eckersley, Liam Farrell, Jack Farrimond, Tom Forber, Ethan Havard, Harvie Hill, Liam Marshall, Kian McDermott, Junior Nsemba, Brad O’Neill and Harry Smith have all made at least one competitive appearance for the Warriors to date in 2025.

Peet continued: “It’s certainly more geared towards clubs with less productive academies, but it’s still going to be each club’s individual decision as to how they put their squad together.

“There are different ways of looking at it. Sometimes you can bring players in from overseas and they can enhance your club, they can inspire the next crop of British players.

“I don’t have a strong opinion about it, but the fact is it’s going to make it more difficult for young British players.”

