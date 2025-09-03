Wigan Warriors coach hails homegrown teenage star with bright future tipped

Wigan boss Matt Peet has lauded the progression made by homegrown youngster Kian McDermott this year, and tipped him to ‘play a lot of games’ for the Warriors.

McDermott has been with his hometown club since 2021 having joined at scholarship level after coming through the junior ranks with community club Wigan St Patricks.

With honours on his CV for Lancashire Academy, the front-rower turned 19 in February and has enjoyed a campaign which has seen him make 11 senior appearances to date.

Nine of those have come out on loan at Championship outfit London Broncos, with the other two in the colours of the Warriors, and the second of those arriving in unexpected circumstances last weekend in France.

‘He took it all in his stride… he’s certainly gone up in everyone’s estimations this year’

Having made the trip to Perpignan with the squad for their Super League clash against Catalans Dragons, McDermott was drafted into Peet’s 17 with less than an hour until kick-off.

His call-up came in the wake of Adam Keighran’s withdrawal from the game in the warm-up as things were shifted around.

After making his Warriors debut off the bench away against Salford Red Devils in May, McDermott entered the action with 13 minutes remaining at the Stade Gilbert Brutus and didn’t put a foot wrong as he helped to close out a 40-4 victory.

A qualified fabricator by trade, Cherry and Whites head coach Peet had high praise for the teenager during Tuesday afternoon’s pre-match press conference for their upcoming trip to rivals St Helens.

The Warriors boss said: “I was pleased for him and by him, pleased with what he served up.

“It was the back end of the game, but he came on and lifted our physicality.

“Some of his effort areas that he made, I’ve got no doubts that he’s going to play a lot of games here and he took it all in his stride.

“It’s his first year coming out of the academy and I think he’s certainly gone up in everyone’s estimations this year, he’s a lovely lad.”

