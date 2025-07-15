Wigan boss Matt Peet has more or less confirmed that rugby union convert Christian Wade won’t remain with the Warriors in 2026 due to salary cap restrictions: but he hasn’t ruled out the winger staying in rugby league.

Slough-born Wade saw his switch to Wigan from union announced back in April, but didn’t make the move to the North West until after Gloucester’s Premiership campaign had come to an end.

Arriving at The Brick Community Stadium at the beginning of June, the 34-year-old thrust himself into the world of rugby league having already dabbled in American football as well as union.

Having honed his craft in the 13-a-side code at reserves level, Wade was eventually handed a Super League debut last Friday night against Huddersfield Giants, scoring a try in a performance which included plenty of ups and downs.

Wigan Warriors coach drops major hint on Christian Wade future amid squad update

The veteran’s contract at Wigan only runs until the end of the current campaign, and it now appears he will be searching for an opportunity elsewhere come next year, whether that’s in league or not.

As a player who has never previously played rugby league, he doesn’t count on the Warriors’ salary cap this year, but would do if he was to stick around next year, which is where the problems lie.

The Cherry and Whites boss explained: “We’ve not spoken to him (Wade) in great detail about his future intentions, I think he’s very open-minded.

“I know he’s enjoying it here, but the fact is that he’s exempt from the salary cap at the moment and next year that won’t be the case.

“It might be that our hands are tied in that instance, and Christian’s well aware of that.

“You’d have to ask him about his own plans (beyond the end of the year), but I think he’s taken to the game. He seems really happy.

“He’s enjoying it, I’m sure. He seems to be someone who’s looking for a challenge and an experience. I think he’d have a very open mind.”

Wade’s Super League debut came amid injuries to both first-choice wingers in Abbas Miski and Liam Marshall. Wigan now host Hull FC in Round 19 on Saturday afternoon, and Peet has hinted that Wade is likely to retain his spot in the side.

He said: “It’s quite early in the week, but I don’t see there being too much difference (to the squad).

“People played well who were in, and there’s not a lot of people coming back. No one went out (injured), so it’ll be very similar.”

