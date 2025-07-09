Wigan Warriors coach delivers honest verdict on Danny McGuire sacking as classy words offered

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet has offered his sympathies to Danny McGuire following his dismissal from Castleford Tigers, urging clubs to give coaches more time to deliver success.

Super League icon McGuire was sacked by Cas at the beginning of this week after a run of three defeats in a row which concluded with a 30-12 reverse on home soil against Huddersfield Giants.

That run also included a narrow 26-20 loss against Wigan at The Jungle, with the Tigers sat third-bottom of the Super League ladder having won four of their first 17 games this term.

The 42-year-old had only taken charge at The Jungle ahead of this year having been assistant to Craig Lingard in 2024, with Lingard also dismissed just 12 months into his own tenure.

If you’re not going to back a coach, then really it’s your own appointment you should be looking at’

Ahead of their clash a couple of weeks ago, Wigan head coach Peet had praised opposite number McGuire and backed him to make a success of things at Castleford over time.

McGuire himself appeared on Sky Sports less than 24 hours prior to his dismissal and urged the Tigers faithful to stick with them through a difficult period. But by Monday evening, he had been dismissed.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of their game against Huddersfield this weekend, Warriors chief Peet admitted: “Yeah (I was surprised at the sacking).

“It’s the game, but I hope he’s alright.

“You don’t know what clubs are thinking sometimes, but if you’re not going to back a coach, then really it’s your own appointment you should be looking at, and I’m not speaking about Castleford independently.”

Peet – who has won every trophy there is to win as Cherry and Whites boss following last year’s historic quadruple – has been at the helm since the beginning of 2022.

He continued: “If you give such a coach such a short window of opportunity and don’t support them, you’ve got your own decision-making wrong.

“Once you put someone in place, I think the minimum expectation should be a couple of years at least for a coach to prove their worth.

“My main message is that I hope Danny’s alright. I’m sure he’ll be back and go on to bigger and better things.”

