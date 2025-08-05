Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet was coy on the fitness of Luke Thompson and Sam Walters ahead of their trip to Warrington Wolves, but confirmed that Jai Field is fit to play after his failed HIA.

Thompson hasn’t featured since Wigan’s 18-8 defeat at Leigh Leopards on July 4 due to a calf strain, and the prognosis as the prop’s injury was revealed was that he’d miss the entirety of July.

Versatile forward Walters‘ absence has been a longer one. After he was withdrawn half-an-hour in to their 48-0 win away against Catalans Dragons on May 24, it was revealed that he would be out for around 12 weeks with a fractured fibula.

The towering 24-year-old has penned a new deal with the Warriors during his stint on the sidelines, which will reach the 11-week mark the day after Friday night’s trip to Warrington, which is Wigan‘s first game in August.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Matt Peet responds to RFL fine as appeal decision delivered amid honest admission

Wigan Warriors coach coy on injured duo ahead of Warrington Wolves clash

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Peet kept his cards close to his chest when asked about the pair.

He said: “It’s pretty set in stone (who’s available), but I’m not going to go down that route.

“I think both teams have got some questions around key players and positions, so it’s better for me if I leave that until the squad announcement.”

The Cherry and Whites boss also remained tight-lipped on whether we’d see Christian Wade at Warrington.

Veteran rugby union convert Wade was dropped for Wigan’s Round 20 win at home against Catalans Dragons having made a number of individual errors the week prior in a home defeat against Hull FC.

Peet said: “(I’ve) pretty much (made a decision on whether he’ll play), but I’m not going to tell you what it is though!”