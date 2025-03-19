Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet has confirmed he expects to be without Adam Keighran for a few months with the Australian having likely suffered a Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) injury, while Jai Field’s return timeframe remains unclear.

Keighran sustained his injury just four minutes into last weekend’s Challenge cup defeat against Hull FC at The Brick Community Stadium as he teed up Zach Eckersley for the game’s opening try.

He battled through to complete the 80 minutes, and was strapped up by the club’s medical team to help him do so, but never looked comfortable.

Field meanwhile crossed the whitewash in the cup clash with FC to take his tally to seven tries in six appearances across all competitions this season, but was then forced off with a hamstring issue before the first half was out.

The full-back’s withdrawal forced Peet’s side into a re-shuffle, and they eventually exited the cup at the last-16 stage after a second half comeback from FC which saw the visitors end up 26-22 victors.

Wigan Warriors coach confirms huge injury blow as Jai Field update provided

Wigan travel to Headingley on Saturday afternoon, taking on Leeds Rhinos in a Super League Round 5 clash.

Speaking on Wednesday afternoon in his pre-match press conference, Warriors boss Peet provided an update on the injury front, including the latest on Field.

He detailed: “Adam was pretty confident that he’d done his MCL, so we need a little bit more feedback there.

“We’re expecting that it’s a few months (out), and Jai’s had these sort of injuries before, so we have got some more appointments before we’ll be able to put a timeframe on it.

“It’s actually his other leg (than the hamstring he has had issues with before).

“Across world sport and every organisation, in every league and every sport, you see that hamstring injuries are quite common.

“It’s something that we’re constantly looking at and exploring as to how we can train our athletes to the best and make them the most robust.

“That takes every part of their life – the way they train, their nutrition, the way they sleep, everything.

“I think every club wishes they could completely solve this one.”