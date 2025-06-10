Wigan Warriors coach confirms Christian Wade selection decision as update given on injured prop

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet has confirmed rugby union convert Christian Wade will wait a little longer for his Super League debut, while prop Luke Thompson could also miss Saturday’s game against Huddersfield Giants.

Winger Wade joined Wigan from union outfit Gloucester following the end of their Premiership Rugby campaign just a few weeks ago.

Within a few days, he’d been thrust into his first taste of rugby league action, involved in a reserves game for the Warriors against Castleford Tigers.

After that appearance at The Jungle, speculation emerged of whether he would make the step up to senior level in Super League when Peet’s side take on Huddersfield this weekend.

But any thoughts of a debut have now been shut down, at least for the time being.

Wigan Warriors coach confirms Christian Wade selection decision

The Cherry and Whites will face the Giants at Dewsbury Rams’ FLAIR Stadium on Saturday afternoon with the John Smith’s Stadium unavailable due to a concert.

In Tuesday afternoon’s pre-match press conference, Peet confirmed his decision on Wade, detailing: ” He won’t play. He’s going to have another game in our reserves next week at St Helens, and then we’ll re-assess.

“We have to acknowledge the fact that Christian is new to rugby league, but also, he’s just come off the back of a long, hard season (at Gloucester).

“It was always agreed that we would freshen him up a little bit and accelerate his learning through practice and reserve games.

“Then, he’s there to be called upon if and when.”

Wade, who turned 34 last month, has only penned a short-term deal at Wigan which runs until the end of the season. Rugby league is the third sport he’s tried his hand at professionally after union and American Football.

Peet continued: “All of the skills that made him a success in rugby union are transferable skills in terms of his athleticism and how he carries the ball. But more important is his attitude to learn quickly and to apply himself.

“He’s mixed into the group really well, I think he won a lot of friends with how he put his hand up to play for the reserves last week on so short a turnaround from the end of his Gloucester career.

“I put it to him as an option to fast-track him, and he was very keen. He didn’t give it a second thought.

“You wouldn’t get that many sportsmen who’d be that keen to throw themselves into a game with less than a week’s recovery and only one training session. I was impressed.”

Matt Peet delivers update on injured prop Luke Thompson ahead of Huddersfield clash

Wigan are on an eight-game winning streak in Super League having thumped Salford Red Devils 46-6 prior to the competition’s break for the Challenge Cup final.

That win at Salford was achieved without a number of first-team regulars, with Peet using the opportunity to rotate his side and hand some players well-deserved rests.

Thompson was one of the absentees having broken his ribs the week prior against Catalans Dragons, and providing an update on the prop, Peet said: “He’s still in a little bit of pain, but he could play at a push.

“It’s whether we decide to take that step just yet or let him heal a little bit more before we throw him in.”

