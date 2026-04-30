Matt Peet believes Wigan Warriors will be better in years to come for their current struggles as a new crop of youngsters get their first taste of Super League action.

Wigan are on their worst run of defeats under Peet’s tutelage having lost four consecutive Super League games, with injuries and suspensions badly hurting them.

Player unavailability has seen academy graduates Taylor Kerr and Noah Hodkinson already debut for the club this season, while Kian McDermott has already surpassed the two appearances he made last year.

Wigan could potentially hand out a further three debuts to homegrown talent against Bradford Bulls this weekend, with Lukas Mason, George Marsden and Josh Cartwright all named in the squad.

Inevitably, it comes with challenges, but Peet can see the bigger picture despite results not going their way at present.

He said: “It’s through these tough times, challenging times, where opportunity is presented and, as we’ve seen in the past, these players have a habit of stepping up. Come the end of the year and come the following years, your squad looks more experienced, more dense, and that’s about the cycle of your squad as well.

“When you do decide to run with young players in those positions, you know that they’re going to play and you know that they’re going to improve for the process.

“If we all focus on our own job and getting that right the best we can day-to-day, week-to-week, then we can come through anything and be better for it in the long run.”

While confidence could be low within the squad, Peet insists effort and spirit is not.

“I think that’s one thing you saw last week. There was a togetherness and a determination about the group. If we continue in that manner, which I’m very confident that we will, then you commit to the process and it’ll serve us well.

“We’ll find better form, I’m sure.”

That said, a result is also important for the Warriors, with a Challenge Cup semi-final against fierce rivals, St Helens, on the horizon.

And in these times, Peet insists a focus on the basics can be key.

“I think you have a vision of what you want your team to look like when everything’s flowing.

“You know what you’re aspiring to look like at your very best. I don’t think that vision changes, but sometimes you’ve got to strip it back a little bit and get the foundations of a good performance back as your priority.

“I think we all know what them are in terms of completing high, committing to your kick-chase, committing to your plays.

“You’re not talking so much about the little variations on edges and tweaking your defensive system because of the opposition. You’re just working out and finding individually what your best performance looks like and then we can tie it all together and play our brand of rugby. Like we said, we’ve got that responsibility to the fans to play a certain style.”