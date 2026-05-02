Wigan Warriors have broken a record lasting over 40 years after handing a debut to teenage talent George Marsden.

The young halfback has been given a starting berth at the Brick Community Stadium for the game against Bradford Bulls, partnering Jack Farrimond as Wigan look to avoid a fifth straight defeat.

In naming the pair together, Matt Peet has made history. It is the youngest halfback pairing Wigan have named in 41 years, going back to 1985. The pairing on that day was Shaun Edwards and Mike Ford.

The Warriors are without their two starting halfbacks in Harry Smith and Bevan French. Smith is serving the last of a three-game suspension, while French is not expected to return until June from hamstring surgery.

Elsewhere, Noah Hodkinson has been selected on the wing to replace Liam Marshall, who starts his period of absence with a hamstring injury of his own. That has allowed Zach Eckersley to remain on the wing.

Marsden isn’t the only debutant, with forward Josh Cartwright also given a debut from the bench. Notably, Oli Partington has been promoted to a starting berth, named at loose forward, with Kaide Ellis dropping to the bench.

Wigan take on a Bradford side also bang out of form and struggling with injuries. They hand a debut to Ben McNamara, who has joined the club on a one-week loan. Andy Ackers is a welcome returnee for Bradford, doing so from the bench.

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Zach Eckersley, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Noah Hodkinson, Jack Farrimond, George Marsden, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Oli Partington. Subs: Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, Sam Eseh, Josh Cartwright.