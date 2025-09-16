Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet has rubbished reports that winger Abbas Miski is set to retire come the end of the season.

Penrith-born Lebanon international Miski joined Wigan ahead of the 2022 campaign having made the move north from London Broncos.

Now 30, he has scored 63 tries in 75 appearances across all competitions for the Cherry and Whites, including nine in the nine games he’s played this season after his brace against Castleford Tigers last Friday night.

This term though, his game time has been severely hampered by a knee injury which eventually needed surgery, and he has seen youngster Zach Eckersley deputise more than capably in his place.

The veteran is contracted until the end of 2027, but some reports in recent weeks have suggested he could be set to call time on his career due to the impact of his knee issues.

Wigan Warriors boss rubbishes Abbas Miski retirement rumours

Miski, who started out in the NRL with Manly Sea Eagles, has also spent time on the sidelines this year through a rib cartilage problem.

But Wigan head coach Peet insists the winger has no intentions of retiring, rubbishing those reports during Tuesday afternoon’s pre-match press conference ahead of their Round 27 clash with Leeds Rhinos on Friday night.

Peet said: “There’s no truth in that as it stands.

“There’s no doubt that he’s had a tough time with his knee, but he’s in good shape at the moment and he’s contracted to the club for a few years yet.

“He’s trained really well today and he’s looking forward to the next few weeks, for sure.”

The Warriors boss went on to namecheck Miski when discussing the club’s recruitment model and plans heading into 2026.

Having handed plenty of youngsters their opportunity this season, he explained: “It’s our approach and our model. Our history is based on homegrown talent, some of it local and some from a little bit further afield.

“We’re a development club with a development-first culture and recruitment comes after that.

“Some people do it a bit different, of course we take pride in our recruitment but we take more pride in developing lads from within our system, and that includes lads from outside.

“People like Jake Wardle and Abbas Miski, we want to sign them but we want them to improve during their time here.”

