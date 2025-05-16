Wigan Warriors boss provides Zach Eckersley update after worrying stoppage
Wigan Warriors youngster Zach Eckersley will go to hospital to assess the damage of a tackle that left him needing to be stretchered from the field following a lengthy delay.
Eckersley was involved in what appeared to be a fairly straightforward tackle during the Warriors’ win over Leigh Leopards on Friday evening.
However, he required a lengthy period of medical treatment and after a delay of around ten minutes, had to be stretchered off the field with his family around him.
Warriors coach Matt Peet admitted the winger will head to hospital to determine the severity of the potential problem.
“He’ll go to hospital now.. as we came off he was still here, his family are still with him,” Peet told reporters after the game.
“He’s still leaving to go to Salford Hospital. Doctor (Chris) Brookes was keeping an eye on him, one of our medical team and the chairman, so said he’s going to need scans and stuff, so it is just a case of it being fingers crossed.”
Peet admitted he was relieved to see his side emerge victorious – before heaping praise on Bevan French after another masterful display which inspired the Warriors to victory.
He said: “It was a game of changes in momentum and we need to be better when we don’t have momentum. But Leigh are a good team and when you play a good team, you don’t have it all your own way and there was a moment when I thought they’d get us.
“You’re not going to be great every week. I thoguht Leigh were fantastic, exposed a few areas of ours and that’s good.”
On French, Peet added: “He’s a special talent. We’re very fortunate to work with him. That’s the difference on nights when you’re not at your best. We want to be better but we were lucky we had him tonight.”