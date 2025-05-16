Wigan Warriors youngster Zach Eckersley will go to hospital to assess the damage of a tackle that left him needing to be stretchered from the field following a lengthy delay.

Eckersley was involved in what appeared to be a fairly straightforward tackle during the Warriors’ win over Leigh Leopards on Friday evening.

However, he required a lengthy period of medical treatment and after a delay of around ten minutes, had to be stretchered off the field with his family around him.

Warriors coach Matt Peet admitted the winger will head to hospital to determine the severity of the potential problem.