Wigan Warriors boss provides Jai Field update after withdrawal on try-scoring return

Wigan Warriors fullback Jai Field made a try-scoring return in their 28-14 win over Huddersfield Giants on Friday after almost two months on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

The Australian speedster produced some nice touches as the Warriors returned to winning ways on Thursday night following defeats to Hull FC and Warrington Wolves over the last fortnight.

Field marked his return with a try in the 64th minute as he darted through a gap in the Huddersfield defence.

The 26-year-old was brought off after scoring his try, but speaking in his post-match press conference, Peet confirmed that it was always the plan to only give Field an hour in his first game back.

“That was always the plan, I didn’t want to make a big thing of it before the game,” Peet said.

“I actually managed to get four more minutes into him, it worked well when he scored that try and it seemed a good time.

“We were tracking his high speed metres, tracking his total speed metres and the time came second to that so it was always part of the plan.”

The win over Huddersfield sees Peet’s side go back top of the Super League table – for 24 hours at least.

“I thought our attitude and intent was pretty good throughout the game, we just made some poor errors in the first half, which meant we couldn’t really get our game going,” Peet added.

“The second half, we probably simplified things a little bit, got to the end of our sets and managed to play some decent stuff.

“There’s some big moments in that game by a few individuals, and when you’re not fluent with the ball, sometimes you rely on individual brilliance and Jai brought a bit, Jake Wardle bought a bit, and I thought Junior Nsemba was excellent.”

