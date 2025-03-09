Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet has explained the absence of Abbas Miski and Patrick Mago in Sunday’s 44-18 win against Huddersfield Giants, with little to worry about on both fronts.

Both Miski and Mago had been named in Peet’s initial 21-man squad, released on Friday, but weren’t on the teamsheet at The Brick Community Stadium when Sunday’s game came around.

Instead, youngster Zach Eckersley and Harvie Hill reliably deputised – with the former scoring a try and grabbing an assist to keep the hosts in the contest as they headed in 18-10 down at the break.

34 unanswered second half points turned things around for the Warriors – who comfortably avoided a defeat following their Las Vegas adventure.

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet explains key duo’s absence in Huddersfield Giants win

Post-match, Peet confirmed that there was little to be concerned about over either Lebanon international Miski or powerhouse Mago, who had been ever-present in his side since the beginning of last year’s all-conquering quadruple-winning campaign.

Both are likely to return for next weekend’s Challenge Cup Fourth Round tie at home against Hull FC, with the Warriors boss explaining: “Abbas was just (missing through) a bit of swelling from the flight (home from Vegas) to an old injury.

“We just decided that we had Zach waiting in the wings, so it would’ve been silly not freshen up the squad.

“I went watching our reserves yesterday, and there are plenty more lads (waiting for an opportunity). I like the look of our depth at the moment.

“Paddy’s been a bit ill over the last few days. There’s been a sickness bug in his family, but we don’t need much of an opportunity to give Harvie (Hill) a game to be honest.

“Any time we get a chance, we take it, and I thought he was good.”