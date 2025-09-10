Wigan Warriors boss drops recruitment hint as Christian Wade verdict delivered

Wigan boss Matt Peet has not ruled out dipping back into the rugby union market for players in future, and admitted that he wishes the Warriors were able to give Christian Wade more opportunities.

Veteran winger Wade was signed from union outfit Gloucester back in April, and he made the move to Wigan in early June once his Premiership campaign had come to an end.

The 34-year-old has registered just two Super League appearances since then, and earlier this week it was officially confirmed that he will return to union come the end of his season with the Warriors.

Wade has penned a deal with Newcastle Red Bulls, and will now target becoming the Premiership’s all-time leading try-scorer, sat just eight behind another former Wigan man in Chris Ashton at the top of that list.

Both of Wade’s Super League appearances, against Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC, brought tries. But they both also brought a number of individual errors, and against FC, those proved costly in a shock home defeat.

Wigan host Castleford at The Brick Community Stadium on Friday night, with Wade having played his very first game of rugby league against the Tigers’ reserves back in June just a few days after making the move north.

When asked about Wade in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Warriors head coach Peet said: “I do wish we could have given him more opportunities.

“There’s no doubt that if he had played rugby league more in his life, he would have been a really excellent player.

“He’s one of the most professional, quality lads that I’ve worked with. He’s helped lift standards here in terms of his professionalism, his work rate, but also just his joyful attitude and sense of humour.

“He’s a class act, and I love working with him.”

Part of the reason Wade was signed by Wigan is that he didn’t count on their salary cap as a union convert. As long as it is their first time playing league professionally, the first year of any union convert’s contract does not count on a Super League club’s cap.

On the avenue being one they would explore again in the future, Peet added: “Potentially, it’s something we’re constantly keeping an eye on.

“It’s one of the ways of trying to get players in outside of the salary cap, and I think we’d be foolish not to (explore those possibilities).

“It does bring its challenges, but as I mentioned with Christian, it’s certainly proved beneficial.

“These lads can add something to the club on and off the field.”

