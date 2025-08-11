Wigan Warriors bolster coaching ranks as former player joins Matt Peet’s staff

Former Wigan Warriors, Bradford Bulls and Great Britain international Paul Deacon has joined Matt Peet’s coaching staff at the Brick Community Stadium.

The Wigan-native returns to the club following a spell with rugby union side Sale Sharks, where he served as attack and skills coach.

He joins the club in a good spot, with the Cherry and Whites second in the Super League table, four points behind leaders Hull KR. They also have the chance to close the gap to just two points this weekend, as the sides meet on Friday night.

‘It’s nice to be home again’

Commenting on joining the Warriors again, Paul Deacon said: “I’m humbled and honoured to be working with this group of coaches and players and to be coming into the best team in the World.

“It’s nice to be home again, and hopefully I can bring something extra to the group.”

Warriors head coach, Matt Peet, added: “I’m delighted to welcome Paul into the coaching team. He is a good man that knows the Club well and through his time in Rugby Union he has gained invaluable experience. His knowledge and skillset will help us all improve.”

The 46-year-old enjoyed a decorated 15-year playing career between 1997 and 2011. After starting his career with Oldham, he quickly moved to Bradford in 1998, and went onto make a staggering 326 appearances for the club before his departure in 2010. In that time, he also helped the Bulls win three Super League Grand Finals, one Challenge Cup and one World Club Challenge.

Deacon later returned to his hometown team in 2010, and enjoyed two successful seasons with the Warriors. In total, he made 49 appearances for the club, winning one Super League Grand Final and one Challenge Cup.

On the international stage, he also won 18 caps for both England and Great Britain and featured in one World Cup.

He quickly moved into coaching following his retirement, serving on the Wigan staff under Shaun Wane, and also had a spell as England assistant coach under Steve McNamara during the 2013 World Cup.

In 2015, he made the switch over to rugby union to join Sale Sharks, and spent 10 seasons at the club until the end of last season.

