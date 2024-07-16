Wigan Warriors will be forced to undergo another shuffle of their backline this weekend when they face Hull FC.

The reigning champions have lost another key back, with Adam Keighran suspended following an incident in last Friday’s victory over St Helens.

With Jai Field and Bevan French on the sidelines injured, the loss of Keighran is another big blow and Matt Peet is running thin on the ground when it comes to options. Here’s the primary ones at the Wigan coach’s disposal ahead of the trip across the Pennines to face the Black and Whites.

Zach Eckersley to centre, Ryan Hampshire to fullback

This feels like the most obvious – and indeed, perhaps the most likely option of them all.

Eckersley is traditionally a three-quarter and has excelled whenever he has played there for the Warriors this season. Hampshire is a more than capable deputy, who was overlooked for the derby but now may well get his chance.

The one negative here? Eckersley was outstanding at fullback in the derby last week and arguably deserves to continue there at least until Field returns. If Peet opts to do that, he does have some more options for centre..

RELATED: Zach Eckersley mentored by Wigan Warriors legend ahead of derby brilliance

A back-rower to centre

One area Wigan are not necessarily short on at the minute is forwards. They have a wealth of talent available to pick from – which will increase this weekend when Brad O’Neill returns from suspension.

There are a couple of options for Peet when it comes to moving a back-rower to centre, too. Liam Farrell would be the most obvious choice given how he’s filled in there before in his career – and always done a pretty decent job.

But Junior Nsemba and Sam Walters could easily move out to the three-quarter line too if needed. It’s another area of consideration for Peet – and one where he does have options. It would make Wigan a much stronger defensive unit on the edge too, you could argue.

They would, however, miss Keighran’s creative threat.

An opportunity for Jacob Douglas

The 20-year-old has already made his Super League debut this year, featuring against Warrington Wolves the week before the Challenge Cup final.

Although a winger by trade, Douglas is one of the last remaining outside backs at Wigan who is fit and available – he could play on the edge and someone like Abbas Miski could potentially move in at centre for one game.

Douglas is highly thought of at Wigan, and has had to wait patiently for an opportunity. Could this be his chance against Hull?

RELATED: Meet the ‘born finisher’ at Wigan Warriors tipped for bright future