Paul Deacon is open-minded about his future coaching ambitions following his return to Wigan Warriors.

The legendary former Bradford Bulls scrum-half, who won the 2010 and Grand Final and 2011 Challenge Cup final with Wigan, recently joined Matt Peet’s staff as an assistant coach.

The move followed the end of Deacon’s 10-year spell at Premiership rugby union outfit Sale Sharks and he is delighted to be back at his hometown club.

Deacon was linked with the Catalans Dragons job before Joel Tomkins was appointed but he is relaxed about how his career might pan out.

The 46-year-old told Love Rugby League: “Would I like to run my own team at some point? Maybe, who knows. I sort of live my life like that and have not set any massive goals for myself.

“I’ve just tried to make the right decision at the right time for my family and myself and then take it from there. If in the future that opportunity arises, I’ll just sum it up at the time and make the right choice for what’s good for me, the club and my family.

“I’m certainly not going to make any grand statements because I’m just trying to do the best I can day to day for Wigan Warriors.

“I’m so chuffed to be back here. It feels surreal.”

Deacon has bolstered a coaching a team which includes club legends Sean O’Loughlin and Tommy Leuluai. Paul Grayson, the former Northampton and England fly-half, also works part-time at Wigan as a kicking consultant.

Deacon added: “One of the first things I said to Matt when he asked me to join his staff was ‘the last thing I want to do is step on anyone’s toes’.

“But Matt has given me a remit to look at first and last plays; the transition areas of the game. I felt I could bring a bit from rugby union around the organisation of that but it’s not revolutionary, don’t get me wrong.

“I’ve been liaising with Tommy and Lockers and bringing a different pair of eyes to things because I’ve just spent 10 years in rugby union.

“Some of the ideas I’ve picked up can transfer to rugby league and obviously as a player I enjoyed the kicking aspect of the game.

“I took pride in that and have learned a lot from my time in rugby union because there is so much kicking – so I’ve already been able to bring a few ideas into Wigan.

“It didn’t go the way we wanted it to last Friday against Hull KR, that’s for sure, and we’ve got a little bit of work to do there. But I’ve got an eye on it and am trying to help everyone else around the club as well. I’m enjoying it.”

Indeed, Deacon has quickly made himself at home at Wigan after joining a brains trust which includes Peet, O’Loughlin, Leuluai, Shaun Wane and Denis Betts.

“I’m good friends with Matt and I coached with him back in the day in the Academy at Wigan when I’d just finished playing,” remembered Deacon.

“We’ve known each since then and for him to ring and ask me if I’d like to come in until the end of the season was something I couldn’t turn down.

“I was buzzing about it because of the success that they’ve had and the coaching department here is world-class. I’ve loved working with the players in my first week and a half in the role.”

Coaching alongside former team-mates O’Loughlin and Leuluai is proving an enjoyable experience.

“I played with Tommy and Lockers and then coached them,” said Deacon.

“A lot of the other staff are still here from my previous spell, so that’s made the transition a bit easier, definitely.”

Deacon says he has returned to his native code a better coach for his time at Sale.

He reasoned: “There is a big divide between the two codes and they’re totally different games. The contact is different, the tactics are different but at the end of the day they’re both games of rugby.

“A lot of league and union simply comes down to who wants it more and who’s going to dominate the contact area. A decade at Sale has given me a far greater appreciation of rugby union.

“I went there and didn’t know much about it, I’ll be honest, and growing up in Wigan I probably had a bias against it.

“But it’s a very complicated game and I’ve learned the intricacies of it, and why teams do certain things, so Sale was a great experience.”