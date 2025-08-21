Sky Sports’ ‘exclusive’ broadcast picks for Round 24 in Super League have officially been locked in, with Hull KR’s clash against St Helens among the headline acts of the weekend.

As has been the case since the beginning of last season, every single Super League game is now shown live by, at least, Sky.

The broadcaster make two ‘exclusive’ picks in each round which then aren’t allowed to be shown by anyone else live, and those two games receive a half-an-hour pre-match build-up slot plus pundits.

The remaining four games are not given a full scale production, with coverage beginning five minutes prior to kick-off and ending circa ten minutes after the final hooter once the Player of the Match and two coaches have been interviewed.

Wigan Warriors and St Helens among Sky Sports’ latest Super League broadcast selections

In Round 24, Sky’s first ‘exclusive’ pick is table-toppers KR going up against high-flying Saints on Friday, August 29 (8pm KO).

The Robins are currently six competition points clear in pole position on the ladder, and are now just a handful of wins away from clinching their first-ever Super League Leaders’ Shield having lifted the Challenge Cup earlier this year.

Saints meanwhile sit third at the time of writing having won each of their last three games. They have already been beaten twice by KR though, including a 34-4 drubbing at Craven Park back in May in the pair’s last clash.

Sky’s other ‘exclusive’ pick in Round 24 sees Wigan Warriors make the trip across to France to take on Catalans Dragons on Saturday, August 30 (8pm BST KO).

Wigan currently sit second on the ladder, but are just two competition points ahead of both Saints and Leeds Rhinos in third and fourth respectively.

Catalans have endured a torrid campaign which has included a change in head coach, with Wigan old boy Joel Tomkins now at the helm. Their aim now is to try and avoid slipping any lower than ninth on the ladder.

Matt Peet’s side take on the Dragons at the Stade Gilbert Brutus having already got the better of them on two occasions this season: including a 48-0 thumping victory recorded in their last visit to Perpignan in May.

Here’s how Round 24 in Super League shapes up…

Thursday, August 28

Leigh Leopards v Castleford Tigers (8pm)

Friday, August 29

Warrington Wolves v Salford Red Devils (8pm)

Hull KR v St Helens (8pm) – Exclusive Sky pick

Saturday, August 30

Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos (3pm)

Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors (8pm) – Exclusive Sky pick

Sunday, August 31