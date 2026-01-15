Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons are working on a trade deal that will see Oli Partington and Kruise Leeming move clubs.

The two Super League clubs are in talks and are close to finalising a deal which will see Partington return to the club where he came through the academy system, Love Rugby League can reveal.

Partington made 91 appearances for Wigan following his debut in 2018 before departing for Salford Red Devils ahead of the 2023 campaign.

He spent two years with the Reds before signing for Catalans, where he played last season.

Wigan have been looking for another forward following the season-ending injury sustained by Oliver Wilson, who will miss the campaign after surgery on an Achilles injury. The Warriors have now identified their target and Peet wants to reunite with a player he knows well, having coached him through the academy system.

Leeming is off contract at the end of the season and with a longer-term future on the table in Perpignan, that move is thought to be enticing to the hooker, who previously captained Leeds Rhinos and had a short stint in the NRL with Gold Coast Titans.

Leeming has been a regular during his two seasons at Wigan, making 57 appearances in a stint that saw him play a major role in the club’s historic quadruple-winning season. Leeming scored in the World Club Challenge win over Penrith Panthers and featured in both the Challenge Cup and Grand Final victories.

The move is a boost for the Dragons too, who are low on options at hooker. Captain Ben Garcia started the year at hooker, but a decision was made to move him back to his usual position in the pack later in the season, leaving them with just Alrix Da Costa as their specialist option.

Wigan have Brad O’Neill and they now appear set to pull the trigger on Tom Forber, the academy graduate who has been waiting in the wings for several years having played a bit-part role.

The deal is expected to be finalised imminently, in one of Super League’s more surprising swap deals.