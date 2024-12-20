Wigan Warriors confirm second pre-season friendly ahead of 2025 Super League season

Grand Slam winners Wigan Warriors will face League 1 champions Oldham in a pre-season friendly at Boundary Park on Sunday, January 19.

Matt Peet’s side will travel to Boundary Park to face Oldham, who are coached by Sean Long and gained promotion to the Championship last season after being crowned League 1 champions.

The Warriors will field a ‘Select’ side against the Roughyeds, who will begin their pre-season schedule a week earlier against Rochdale Hornets in the Law Cup.

“We’re looking forward to playing our first pre-season game at a club where there is great optimism at the moment,” said Wigan coach Peet on their friendly against Oldham.

“It’ll be a great opportunity for us to take a team there for a good test and continue our preparations for the upcoming season.”

It will be Wigan’s first pre-season game of 2025 – with the Warriors travelling to AMT Headingley the following week to face Leeds Rhinos in Ash Handley’s testimonial.

Oldham have enjoyed an impressive recruitment drive ahead of their return to the Championship – with the likes of Josh Drinkwater, Adam Milner, Matty Ashurst, Gil Dudson and Iain Thornley all having joined Long’s side.

“It is a fantastic opportunity for our lads to go up against the best team around right now and see where we are at too ahead of a huge season for the club,” said Long, whose side could come up against a familiar face in George Hirst, who recently signed for Wigan following a breakthrough two-year spell with Oldham.

Wigan will open their Super League title defence at home to neighbours Leigh Leopards in a Battle of the Borough clash on Thursday, February 13, in what will be the opening game of the 2025 Super League season.

READ NEXT

👉 My Ultimate Team: Luke Robinson’s best 13 of team-mates including Wigan Warriors, Huddersfield Giants icons

👉 Catalans Dragons’ star-studded potential 2025 line-up, including SIX new signings

👉 Ex-Hull FC, Leeds Rhinos winger handed Bradford Bulls trial in first friendly