Super League creates history on Saturday evening when Wigan Warriors take on Warrington Wolves live from Las Vegas.



Allegiant Stadium will play host to four fixtures, kicking off with the first-ever Super League game to take place in the United States – and if you scroll down, you can follow the action live with us!

Will Matt Peet’s side make it two wins from three, or will the Wire’s perfect start to 2025 continue? It promises to be a huge game and a monumental occasion live from Las Vegas.

And Love Rugby League is LIVE to bring you all the action as it happens Stateside!