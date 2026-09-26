Wigan v Wakefield: Warriors make key Liam Farrell call as Daryl Powell opts for half-back change

Wigan Warriors and Wakefield Trinity have both named their match-day squads for their crucial play-off semi-final this evening, with a place at Old Trafford on the line.

The Warriors, who are on the hunt for a treble, come into the crunch tie after a week off following their League Leaders’ Shield triumph, while Wakefield claimed a strong victory over Leigh Leopards in last weekend’s eliminator.

Wigan in Liam Farrell call

Warriors head coach Matt Peet has named a strong 17-man squad, which sees captain Liam Farrell retain his place on the bench despite the farewell reception in that win over Catalans Dragons back in round 27.

Jai Field again starts at full-back, with youngster Austin Daniel, Adam Keighran, Zach Eckersley and Liam Marshall forming the outside back unit.

Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill and Luke Thompson again start in the front-row, while Junior Nsemba and Oliver Partington start in the back-row. Kaide Ellis gets the nod at loose forward.

Joining Farrell on the bench once more is Sam Walters, Patrick Mago and Taylor Kerr, while Kian McDermott is named 18th man.

Daryl Powell makes key half-back decision

Visitors Wakefield have made some tweaks to their side from their victory against Leigh last time out, with one of those coming at half-back.

Max Jowitt again starts at full-back, with Lachlan Walmsley, Cam Scott, Corey Hall and Tom Johnstone the outside back unit. Jake Trueman also continues in the halves, but is joined by Jack Sinfield this weekend with the youngster coming back into the run-on group.

Mike McMeeken returns to the front-row, joining Tyson Smoothy and Ky Rodwell in the process. That shift also sees Zac Lipowicz come into the back-row alongside Isaiah Vagana, with Jazz Tevaga starting at loose forward.

Mason Lino moves over to the bench, while Jay Pitts, Caleb Hamlin-Uele and Caiuss Faatili also make the interchange list. Harvey Smith is the 18th man.

Wigan Warriors v Wakefield Trinity teams in full

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Austin Daniel, Adam Keighran, Zach Eckersley, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Oliver Partington, Kaide Ellis

Interchanges: Liam Farrell, Sam Walters, Patrick Mago, Taylor Kerr

18th man: Kian McDermott

Wakefield Trinity: Max Jowitt, Lachlan Walmsley, Cam Scott, Corey Hall, Tom Johnstone, Jake Trueman, Jack Sinfield, Mike McMeeken, Tyson Smoothy, Ky Rodwell, Zac Lipowicz, Isaiah Vagana, Jazz Tevaga

Interchanges: Mason Lino, Jay Pitts, Caleb Hamlin-Uele, Caiuss Faatili

18th man: Harvey Smith