It’s one of the biggest rugby league day of the year – and the main event is Wigan Warriors taking on St Helens in a huge Good Friday derby.

The Brick Community Stadium plays host to a blockbuster Super League clash, played out in front of a full house as the two biggest rivals in rugby league lock horns – and if you scroll down, you can follow all the action live with us.

Will the reigning champions record yet another derby win and continue their solid start to the season – or can the Saints upset the odds and leapfrog Wigan on the league ladder?

Love Rugby League is LIVE to bring you all the action as it happens!