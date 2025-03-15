The last 16 of this year’s Challenge Cup continues with a big tie between two in-form teams: as Wigan Warriors take on Hull FC at the Brick Community Stadium.

The defending holders of the cup take on a revitalised Black and Whites side, with both looking to book their place in the quarter-finals of the competition – and if you scroll down the page, you can follow all the action live with us.

We’re live at the Brick to bring you all the action as it happens. Can the Warriors move a step closer to another major trophy?

Or will Hull cause one of the biggest upsets in recent years?

Love Rugby League is live to bring you every big moment as it happens!