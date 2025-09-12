Following Wigan Warriors’ 62-6 win over Castleford Tigers in Super League, here are our five key takeaways from the round 26 clash.

The top line

Wigan Warriors booked their place in the top two with an emphatic win over struggling Castleford Tigers, and it was just reward for a remarkable display.

Things got off to a flying start as Abbas Miski crossed after just six minutes, which set the tone for the night. The hosts raced into an 18-0 lead after just 25 minutes, thanks to scores from Jai Field and Liam Marshall, and then in the blink of an eye that became 34-0 by half-time with Marshall grabbing a second try and Jack Farrimond adding two tries to his tally of goals for the night.

In an almost-identical situation to the first 40, Miski was again on hand to score in the early stages of the half after nabbing his second with 48 minutes on the clock, which again set the tone for the half.

Further scores from Harvie Hill and Zach Eckersley followed shortly after, before a consolation score from Castleford’s Muizz Mustapha, but that was only a momentary pause in proceedings as Field and Ethan Havard added two more for good measure to secure a crucial week off in the first round of the play-offs.

Job done

With Leeds Rhinos falling to a surprise defeat last night, Wigan came into tonight’s game knowing a win would ensure a home semi-final, and win they did.

Booking a home semi has been something of a formality for the Cherry and Whites in recent years, especially since Matt Peet has taken over as head coach, but this season it did seem like they could miss out.

Rewind back just months, and the Warriors were stuck in a rut. A run of three defeats from six games between the start of June and mid-July allowed the rest of their play-off hopefuls to overtake them, but they have recovered quickly to build back some serious momentum heading into these final rounds and eventually book another fixture at the Brick.

While their hopes of a third successive League Leaders Shield have all but gone, with Hull KR able to clinch that with a win on Saturday, booking second place and ensuring they get an extra week off ahead of a huge semi-final will please Peet no end.

Ice-cold Warriors

Wigan have been scoring points for fun these past few weeks, but there was just a different edge about them tonight. They were absolutely ice-cold from the get-go.

Their opening two tries were the perfect example of this, pouncing on two Castleford mistakes like any good apex predator. After a fumble from Tex Hoy, winger Miski just spawned in the right place to scoop the ball up and slide over the line. The outside back was at it again for the second, too, as he pinched the ball to stop a promising Tigers attack to then send Field flying over the whitewash.

Around that, too, they were incredibly clinical as they converted nearly every chance into points. Aside from a Sam Walters knock-on in the early exchanges, which was more about the work of Daejarn Asi to knock it out of his hands rather than an error, Wigan scored three tries from their first three attacks in the Castleford half. That trend continued for the rest of the half, too.

No matter what they turned their minds to, they just managed to find spaces in the Tigers’ defence. Bursts from Jake Wardle and Miski created the chances that led to Marshall’s second try and Farrimond’s first, while the half-back’s second came after a strong bit of work from Field, too.

That clinical edge was again on show in the second-half, with Hill and Havard finishing off some promising sets in the red zone while Eckersley got a good reward for some nice defence with a hack-kick and score. Field’s second also came via some lovely individual work from Farrimond just when the attack seemed to be grinding down to a halt.

Wigan were absolutely spellbinding tonight, potentially one of their best of the season to date, and they were fully deserving of this win.

Momentum

This rampant Wigan win in isolation would be enough to put Super League on high alert heading into the play-offs, but it’s now their fourth win in a row.

As alluded to earlier, Wigan were in a rocky patch earlier this season, but since mid-August, they have been back to their devastating best and have showcased multiple ways of winning.

Their wins over Wakefield, Catalans and now Castleford proved their true attacking potential, running in tries for fun across those three games, but that was also sandwiched with a gritty win over St Helens, too.

Winning in different ways is such an important, yet understated, skill to develop heading into the latter stages of the season, given the demands of play-off rugby, but Wigan have found that at the perfect time.

All too familiar

The story of tonight will, quite rightly, be about how good Wigan were for the full 80, but this will sting the visitors. You can’t really fault their heart or desire, but Castleford were just second-best in every department tonight.

This is an all too familiar feeling for the Fords, too. Across their past six games, a run which also includes their win over Wakefield Trinity, the Tigers lost by an aggregate scoreline of 246-48. That doesn’t even include this result, either.

Even with some flashes of promise, which there were again tonight to their credit, heavy defeats are becoming the norm for Castleford Tigers right now. Chris Chester himself has alluded to this, telling Love Rugby League earlier this week “we’re used to losing”, and it’s hard to disagree with him on recent performances.

The DoR has also been pretty open about the scale of their impending rebuild for 2026, which will certainly be boosted by the arrival of incoming head coach Ryan Carr, but for now, they have to find a way to stay in games and not let things get away from them. That seems easier said than done, though.

The end of the season cannot come soon enough for all involved at Castleford.

