Teenager George Marsden will line up for Wigan Warriors against Catalans Dragons in Paris on Saturday evening, replacing the suspended Harry Smith in the halves.

A week on from their Challenge Cup final triumph, Wigan have made the trip across the Channel for a momentous Super League clash in the French capital.

Super League returns to where it all began 30 years on, and Catalans celebrate their 20th year in the competition.

But having picked up a couple of suspensions on the back of their cup final success, Wigan have had to rotate: and youngster Marsden has landed a starting role with usual general Smith serving a one-match ban.

Wigan team news as George Marsden handed opportunity for Catalans clash in Paris

Still 17, and with his 18th birthday coming up later this month, Marsden will make the third senior appearance of his career at the Stade Jean-Bouin.

The first came at the start of May against Bradford Bulls, when he scooped the sponsor’s Player of the Match, with the second seeing him line up in a much-changed Warriors side at Craven Park against Hull KR the week prior to the Challenge Cup final.

Saturday evening will see him line up against the Dragons alongside half-back partner Jack Farrimond, himself still only 20 but fresh from being crowned the Player of the Match in the cup final at Wembley and winning the Lance Todd Trophy as a result.

Elsewhere, there are two other changes to Matt Peet’s squad from last weekend.

Forward Sam Walters serving the first of a seven-match ban following his red card at Wembley, so Ethan Havard starts and Sam Eseh is given a berth on the bench.

Taylor Kerr also makes it onto the bench having been 18th man at Wembley, with fellow youth product Kian McDermott replacing him in that role.

Wigan’s team in Paris: Jai Field, Zach Eckersley, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Noah Hodkinson, Jack Farrimond, George Marsden, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Oliver Partington; Bench: Kaide Ellis, Paddy Mago, Sam Eseh, Taylor Kerr; 18th Man: Kian McDermott

Catalans’ team in Paris: Charlie Staines, Matty Russell, Mathieu Laguerre, Solomona Faataape, Nick Cotric, Toby Sexton, Lewis Dodd, Josh Allen, Ugo Tison, Romain Navarrete, Franck Maria, Zac Lipowicz, Ben Garcia; Bench: Chris Satae, Julian Bousquet, Ben Condon, Kruise Leeming; 18th Man: Tommy Makinson