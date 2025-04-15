Junior Nsemba is fast emerging as the face of Super League and can create the same kind of legacy at Wigan as the legendary Ellery Hanley.

That is the view of club great Martin Offiah, who was followed Nsemba’s dramatic rise closely since the homegrown star made his debut in 2022.

Last year the Warriors tied the 20-year-old second-rower to a long-term deal which keeps him at the club until 2030.

Offiah believes Nsemba’s profile will continue to grow – on and off the pitch – in an Ashes year where he looks a decent bet to face Australia.

The England international has built links with the likes of Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana and Love Rugby League can reveal he has been in contact with South Africa rugby union icon Siya Kolisi.

It is understood that Kolisi, who has led the Springboks to back-to-back World Cup wins in 2019 and 2023, is a keen admirer of Nsemba and will spend time at Robin Park with Matt Peet’s squad in the coming weeks.

“Junior Nsemba is definitely the next big superstar for Wigan and the British game in general,” Offiah told Love Rugby League.

“Since bursting onto the scene in 2022, he has just grown as a player and at times his performances are Ellery Hanley-esque.

“He’s slowly growing into a superstar and you’ve got to remember where Ellery was at the age that Junior is now.

“Ellery was at Bradford in his early days but you look at what Junior has already achieved at such a young age – a quadruple winner with Wigan last year – and it makes you wonder ‘how good he could be?’

“Now he’s going into the Ashes series later this year, it’s the highest stage possible to showcase his talents against the best players in the world.

“I believe he’s got the potential to be a future Wigan captain as well.

“Kris Radlinski has tied Junior down on a long-term deal, so he’s going to be in Super League and at Wigan Warriors for some time yet.

“He will flourish into a great leader and he’s still a young man who is learning all the time.

“But some of his performances this season have been awesome and are exactly what England will need against the Aussies in the Ashes.”

Offiah believes Wigan are cleverly building Nsemba’s profile to the point where he becomes a recognisable star outside of just rugby league.

Recently, Nsemba did a joint interview with Manchester United goalkeeper Onana where they spoke about their Cameroonian family heritage.

Nsemba has been in contact with Springboks star Kolisi and legendary former winger Offiah compared his rise to that of England captain Maro Itoje.

“Maro is now captain of England and has the potential to be a captain of the British and Irish Lions,” added Offiah.

“I’ve watched Maro’s progression and I believe that Junior is a player who will progress along similar lines.

“You look at what Wigan are doing – winning everything last season and going to play in Las Vegas earlier this year – and it makes sense to have Junior at the forefront of that.

“Especially with the way that Super League could potentially grow with the NRL involvement that is being talked about.

“Junior could be a household name, not just in rugby league but beyond.

“People still harp on about myself, Andy Farrell, Shaun Edwards and Ellery and what we did.

“But Junior Nsemba could be a superstar on and off the pitch, commercially, with his brand and everything that comes with that. That’s really exciting for Wigan and the British game.”