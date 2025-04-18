Wigan Warriors legend Martin Offiah has challenged Kruise Leeming to force his way into Shaun Wane’s Ashes squad, telling him: “You’re definitely good enough.”

Leeming played a key role in Wigan’s remarkable quadruple-winning campaign last year after fellow hooker Brad O’Neill was sidelined for much of the campaign through injury.

Yet the former Huddersfield Giants and Leeds Rhinos star has been largely overlooked by Wane for England.

Leeming’s only England cap to date came in the 30-10 Test match win over France in Perpignan way back in October 2021.

Michael McIlorum and Andy Ackers were Wane’s hookers for the World Cup in 2022 while Danny Walker and Daryl Clark were selected for the Test series victories against Tonga and Samoa in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Yet ex-Great Britain winger Offiah told Love Rugby League: “It’s time for Kruise Leeming to kick on now and be a part of the Ashes series with England this year.

“With Brad O’Neill getting injured, Kruise was the main hooker at Wigan Warriors for the majority of last season.

“It was a fantastic first year for him at Wigan, helping them to win all four trophies.

“But he’s an ambitious guy and he doesn’t just want to be part of a winning team – I know he has the desire to be the reason why his team is winning.

“Kruise has done that with Wigan, but it’s time to really push on now and challenge for a place in the England squad ahead of this year’s Ashes.

“He’s definitely got the ability, but Brad O’Neill is another fantastic hooker and to have him back fit again is a massive boost for Wigan. Brad will fancy his chances of making the Ashes squad too.”

Offiah has connected with Leeming and spent time mentoring the Yorkshireman, much like another Wigan great – Ellery Hanley – did when the hooker was at Leeds.

Offiah revealed: “I’ve got a lot of time for Kruise and have spent a bit of time mentoring him and having discussions about all kind of things over coffee when I’m up in Wigan.

“I know that Ellery mentored Kruise for a bit when he was at Leeds as well because he’s someone who is always seeking knowledge and find out why people are successful.”

Meanwhile, Offiah reckons the Good Friday derby clash with bitter rivals St Helens will showcase Super League at its best.

The stage is set for a ferocious Rivals Round showdown in front a sell-out crowd and the live Sky Sports cameras.

Offiah, who has worked for Wigan as a club ambassador for the past two years, will be in attendance at the Brick Community Stadium.

“It’s going to be a great look for Super League – a packed stadium, live on Sky, and hopefully the sun is shining too,” he enthused.

“Obviously Wigan have been to Las Vegas to play Warrington earlier this year and have had a couple of hiccups including getting knocked out of the Challenge Cup.

“Now it’s about getting a run of form together and Saints have been a bit up and down as well but have shown glimpses of their class too.

“It’s going to be an absolute blockbuster and is anyone’s game, although Wigan are probably slight favourites given their home advantage.”

Offiah admits the fixture always stirs memories of his playing days and scoring tries against the old enemy.

The 1994 St Helens-Wigan Boxing Day clash at Knowsley Road saw Offiah score a sensational late try to secure his side a 32-25 win in front of the live Sky Sports cameras.

Within 18 months, the Boxing Day fixture was removed as the game switched to summer, but Offiah’s celebration in front of the Saints fan – and a ball-boy – will live long in the memory.

“One of my first games since coming back to Wigan as an ambassador was the Good Friday derby at home to Saints in 2023,” recalled Offiah.

“I was there with my son Tyler and going to these games always reminds me of my playing in the derbies.

“I was fortunate enough to score the winner in that 1994 Boxing Day derby against Saints at Knowsley Road.

“The ball-boy famously stuck two fingers up at me, which was caught on the live Sky Sports cameras!

“But I know the passion that these fixtures bring and I’m really looking forward to the game.”