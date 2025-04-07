This year’s Good Friday clash between Wigan Warriors and St Helens has officially sold out, with the clash expected to attract one of the biggest crowds ever for a meeting between the pair in the summer era.

A week ago, Wigan announced that all home tickets had been snapped up for the derby, which this year takes place on their patch at The Brick Community Stadium.

And on Monday afternoon, Saints announced that the last few remaining tickets in their away allocation had been taken – meaning that there will be a complete sell-out at The Brick on Good Friday.

Wigan-St Helens set for mammoth crowd as complete sell-out confirmed

At its maximum, the capacity of Wigan’s home ground is 25,138, and though it remains to be seen whether that’s the actual capacity for Good Friday, it’s sure to be a mammoth crowd.

The two arch rivals have attracted crowds of over 30,000 at Magic Weekend a few times over the years, on a couple of occasions at Murrayfield in the noughties and last year at Elland Road.

They’ve also met over the years in both Challenge Cup finals and Grand Finals, of course, where attendances are understandably inflated.

But only once before in the summer era have they managed to draw a crowd above 25,000 for a ‘regular’ Super League game.

That came back Good Friday in 2005 when 25,0004 jammed into the then-known JJB Stadium to see an absolute thriller as Wigan ran out 22-20 winners, turning things around in a tight-knit second half having been 20-18 down at the break.

The best crowd the pair have drawn since then came on Good Friday in 2023. Again, the Warriors reigned supreme in their own backyard with a 14-6 win. 24,275 watched that clash live at the DW Stadium, as it was then known.

Given the above, it would appear that the upcoming Good Friday clash will take at least second spot on that list of attendances, with the chance of it taking top billing.

