Wigan-St Helens heading for huge crowd as major milestone reached

Wigan Warriors’ Good Friday clash with St Helens looks set to be heading for a Super League sell-out.

The Warriors host their biggest rivals over Easter at the Brick Community Stadium, and the game is trending towards being a full house as the two biggest club sides in the game lock horns.

The reigning Super League champions have announced on Tuesday that they have now completely sold out the West Stand for the game, with tickets for home supporters now available in one of the three available stands.

❌ 𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐎𝐮𝐭 Tickets in the West Stand have sold out for our Good Friday Derby against St Helens! 🎟️ Limited tickets remain in the East Stand ONLY 👉 https://t.co/MZLvisYokd #WWRL #SLWIGSTH pic.twitter.com/isCYnBWMDq — Wigan Warriors 🍒⚪️ (@WiganWarriorsRL) March 25, 2025

There are still a handful of tickets available in the away end, but St Helens traditionally sell out their travelling allocation whenever they face the Warriors on Good Friday at the Brick Community Stadium.

And with interest in Wigan higher than it has arguably ever been following their heroic and historic quadruple in 2024, it seems certain the Warriors will also fill their allocation.

Super League and RL Commercial officials are hopeful of pushing towards the biggest-ever attendance figure across the competition for the Easter period this year.

2023 currently holds the record for the biggest crowd number across six games on the Easter weekend.

And with a mouthwatering Hull derby and Warrington travelling to Leigh Leopards also on the agenda, there’s every chance of that record being smashed.

