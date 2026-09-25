The nominations for this year’s Super League Young Player of the Year have been revealed – with St Helens star Harry Robertson once again among those on the three-man shortlist.

Three of the brightest and most promising young talents in Super League have made the cut this year, with the winner to be crowned next Tuesday night at the sport’s annual awards dinner in Manchester.

And Robertson is arguably the headline name on the list after another strong season on an individual front for the Saints, despite his club missing out on the play-offs.

Young Player of Year shortlist named

Robertson was the winner of the award last season and is now in contention to go back-to-back – though he faces stiff competition from two more young talents.

Wigan Warriors half-back Jack Farrimond has also been named after a breakthrough campaign. He stepped in for Bevan French midway through this season and produced a series of impressive displays, culminating in him being named the Lance Todd Trophy winner in Wigan’s Challenge Cup final win over Hull KR at Wembley.

He has returned to Wigan’s 21-man squad for this weekend’s play-off semi-final against Wakefield Trinity.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Warrington star Ewan Irwin is also named after a sparkling season for the Wolves. He has enjoyed a breakthrough season having been given his chance by boss Sam Burgess, in which he has scored five tries, provided seven try assists and kicked 61 goals in 17 appearances, establishing himself as one of the league’s brightest young talents.