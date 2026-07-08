Wigan boss Matt Peet has further squad selection headaches for their clash against Warrington Wolves after the Warriors suffered further injury blows in their Magic Weekend victory over St Helens.

The Cherry and Whites beat Saints 16-14 on Sunday evening in the closing game of Magic, with the bitter rivals serving up an absolute thriller at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

A number of key figures had already been sidelined ahead of the trip to Merseyside, including star half-back Bevan French and young gun Noah Hodkinson, who had been playing on the wing.

Sunday’s victory then brought more big injury blows, with young playmaker Jack Farrimond’s season likely to be over having suffered a Grade 3C hamstring tear, and Nathan Lowe much the same having suffered a suspected ruptured hamstring.

Junior Nsemba has also damaged his hamstring and will be out for four weeks, but while the replacement options in the forward pack are more evident, Wigan are thoroughly down to the bare bones in the backline.

Jack Farrimond’s replacement

Head coach Peet carried out pre-match media duties on Tuesday afternoon ahead of Friday evening’s home clash against local foes Warrington, and ran through his options to replace Farrimond.

Harry Smith is expected to have a fresh partner in the halves, as Peet explained: “It’s to be 100% decided yet, but we’ve certainly been having chats and we know a couple of the directions we can go in.

“We’ll confirm the team with the lads tomorrow (Wednesday) and get out there nice and early so we can have a good practice.

“We’ve got Evan Buckley. He’s been playing well, he was very good in a reserves game against Leeds a few weeks ago and he was excellent in an academy game against Warrington last week. We’ve brought him in for the week to get him bedded in.

“We’ve got George Marsden, obviously, and then we’ve also got the option to play Adam Keighran in the halves as well.

“There are a few different directions we could go in, but it’ll likely be one of those three.

“Taylor Kerr has slotted in there for us in the past, but it’s more likely to be one of the other three.”

A new name on the wing

Liam Marshall, Dayon Sambou, Hodkinson and Lowe have all been struck down by injury this term while playing on the same flank.

Lowe – who scored his first Super League try against Hull KR back in May – got the nod for Magic Weekend, but eventually had to be stretchered off after damaging his hamstring in the first half on Sunday evening.

Discussing the options at his disposal from the Warriors’ youth ranks to fill that void come Friday night, Peet said: “I said last week it was between Nathan (Lowe), Josh (Cartwright) and Austin (Daniel).

“George O’Loughlin is more of a centre or back-row, so it was one of those three.

“They’re all full-time players as it is, but some of them have been promoted in the last few months, and they’ve earned it.

“Josh Cartwright is a great example of someone who, no matter what game he’s playing in, he keeps turning up.

“Austin Daniel is a bit younger, but has given us something to think about with the way he showed up at Hull KR.

“Whoever we put in there, will be prepared.”

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