Wigan clinched a record-extending 22nd Challenge Cup as they thumped Hull KR 40-10 at Wembley on Saturday afternoon, delivering a dominant display from start to finish.

Live from the press box, our Warriors ratings…

Jai Field – 8

A couple of barnstorming runs from Field were the highlight, but you can’t really pick a fault in his game, he helped to run Rovers ragged.

Zach Eckersley – 8

No tries on the day for Eckersley, but what a selfless performance with his yardage out of backfield. He arrived to the big stage here at Wembley two years ago against Warrington, and put in another terrific display.

Adam Keighran – 9

Tremendous from Keighran, whose two tries in the space of three second half minutes well and truly put the game – and cup – beyond KR. He dropped a ball midway through the first half, but redeemed himself by claiming it in the air at the end of the resulting Robins set and just flew from there on in. Accurate with the boot from the tee in the most part, too.

Jake Wardle – 8

Wardle had Peta Hiku’s number throughout. Not many people can say that when they’ve gone up against the Kiwi, but it’s testament to the performance delivered by Wigan’s #4.

Noah Hodkinson – 7

Hodkinson’s sole error saw Hiku score with the last action of the first half, but in ten years’ time, nobody will remember that. He shouldn’t either as what he delivered barring that was a showing worthy of someone far beyond his years. What a run towards the end to tee up Bevan French’s try!

Jack Farrimond – 9

One of the questions which loomed before today was whether Farrimond would cope with the occasion. He didn’t cope, he took it by storm and deservedly scooped the Lance Todd Trophy xx. Two tries of his own, including a remarkable solo effort which will live long in the memory. Game management, huge shots in defence. His hour out there had it all. Superb.

Harry Smith – 9

Smith had to have a great game if Wigan were to be successful here, and he did exactly that. His kicking game killed Rovers, particularly in the first half. Perhaps fortunate to avoid a card early on, but a phenomenal effort from the general. Some assist for Keighran, too!

Sam Walters – 7

Walters set the tone by forcing a knock-on from Jack Broadbent early on, with Farrimond’s opening try coming straight on the back of that. Monstrous on both sides of the ball in the front-row, until his red card 90 seconds from full time for a tip on Bill Leyland.

Brad O’Neill – 8

80 minutes out of O’Neill in this heat and in a game of this intensity, genuinely remarkable.

Luke Thompson – 8

Again, what a shift from Thompson across his couple of stints, capped off with a try. You’d expect nothing less from the big man, either. Tremendous.

Junior Nsemba – 9

For how good Nsemba was in attack, making metres and scoring a try through a remarkable reach in the air, his try-saver on Tyrone May 18 minutes in was right up there with the most important moments of this clash. Some player.

Liam Farrell – 8

Farrell has come under heavy fire in recent weeks, but rested up and fully firing, he showed exactly what he can still give to this Warriors side here. Superb work.

Oliver Partington – 8

48 minutes out of Partington before he was withdrawn for a breather and a whole load of work got through in that time. Another big shift from an unsung hero.

Bevan French (Interchange) – 8

He’s baaaaaack! Will he feature? Won’t he? He did, off the bench. And within less than three minutes, French had scored a try to mark his return. HUGE!

Ethan Havard (Interchange) – 8

Havard’s impact off the bench was evident immediately, playing a big part in wearing out a tiring Rovers defence towards the back end of the first half.

Kaide Ellis (Interchange) – 8

A monstrous 40 minutes or so off the bench from Ellis. A leader in every sense.

Patrick Mago (Interchange) – 7

Mago’s stint was a shorter one, but he had an instant impact with a couple of huge carries which helped to see off KR. A new deal beckoning?