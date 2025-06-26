Christian Wade has been included in a Wigan match-day squad for the first time ahead of the Warriors’ trip to Castleford Tigers on Saturday.

Wade has come through two reserve matches since switching to the club earlier this month having joined from rugby union heavyweights Gloucester.

Wigan head coach Matt Peet had admitted earlier this week that Wade wasn’t ‘a million miles away’ from being thrown in to make his Super League debut.

That moment now remains on the cards this weekend after Peet drafted Wade into the 21 to replace star half-back Bevan French, who is out injured.

“He seems very popular amongst the group, all the lads are speaking very highly of him,” Peet said on his pre-match press conference earlier this week. “He was good for the reserves at the weekend, he looks very natural to say he’s so new to the game.