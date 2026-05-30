Wigan make huge Bevan French call as Hull KR star surprisingly dropped

Bevan French has been named on the interchange bench for Wigan Warriors for today’s Challenge Cup final v Hull KR.

The 2023 Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel has missed the past 12 weeks with a hamstring injury, but was named in Wigan’s extended 21-man squad earlier this week, a full four weeks ahead of schedule.

Elsewhere, Hull KR have opted for Bill Leyland in their initial 17 ahead of Karl Lawton.

The inclusion of Leyland, who scored a match-winning brace against the Warriors while on loan at St Helens, comes with Lawton previously nursing a rib issue, but given his recent history against Wigan could have been a tactical decision.

Bevan French returns for Wigan Warriors

The mercurial half-back is named in a strong Wigan 17-man squad for today’s clash at Wembley, as Matt Peet’s side look to claim their third Challenge Cup title in five years.

Jai Field starts at full-back, with Zach Eckersley and Noah Hodkinson named on the wings. Adam Keighran and Jake Wardle both get the nod at centre, while Harry Smith and Jack Farrimond start in the halves.

In the pack, Sam Walters and Luke Thompson start at prop, with Brad O’Neill at hooker. Junior Nsemba and Liam Farrell form the back-row, with Oliver Partington named at loose forward.

French joins Ethan Havard, Kaide Ellis and Patrick Mago on the interchange bench, with Taylor Kerr the 18th man.

Hull KR select Bill Leyland in headline call

As with Wigan, the big headline from the Hull KR team is on the bench, with Leyland selected over Lawton. Elsewhere, Dean Hadley has been deemed fit to start, despite concerns over a hamstring injury picked up last week.

Willie Peters has also named his strongest possible side for the final, his final outing at Wembley as KR boss, with a number of last year’s winning side included.

Jack Broadbent continues at full-back in the absence of Arthur Mourgue, with Tom Davies and Joe Burgess on the wings. Peta Hiku and Oliver Gildart once again start at centre, with Tyrone May and Mikey Lewis in the halves.

Sauaso Sue and Tom Amone form the prop unit, with Jez Litten named at hooker. Hadley and James Batchellor get the nod in the back-row, with Elliot Minchella leading the side from loose forward.

Leyland also joins Sam Luckley, Rhyse Martin and Jack Brown on the bench, with the aforementioned Lawton selected as the 18th man.

Wigan Warriors v Hull KR teams in full

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Zach Eckersley, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Noah Hodkinson, Jack Farrimond, Harry Smith, Sam Walters, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Oliver Partington

Interchange: Bevan French, Ethan Havard, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago

18th man: Taylor Kerr

Hull KR: Jack Broadbent, Tom Davies, Peta Hiku, Oliver Gildart, Joe Burgess, Mikey Lewis, Tyrone May, Sauaso Sue, Jez Litten, Tom Amone, James Batchelor, Dean Hadley, Elliot Minchella

Interchange: Sam Luckley, Rhyse Martin, Jack Brown, Bill Leyland

18th man: Karl Lawton