Wigan forward Finn McMillan has extended his loan at Championship outfit Batley Bulldogs for another week, and has been joined by Warriors team-mate Finlay Yeomans.

Off-season recruit McMillan, who joined Wigan from Championship club Barrow Raiders ahead of the 2026 campaign, made his debut for Batley last weekend as they were beaten at home by Oldham.

The front-rower has played just one game at first-team level so far for the Warriors having made his Super League bow back in May away against Hull KR as Matt Peet heavily rotated his squad the week prior to the Challenge Cup final.

But he has a total of 17 senior appearances to his name in the game having reached double figures for Barrow before earning his move to Super League, and then returning to play two games on loan for the Raiders this term.

McMillan – whose 21st birthday will come in December – will remain on loan with Batley this weekend, with James Ford’s side hosting Midlands Hurricanes on Sunday afternoon.

Wigan Warriors pair land Championship loans as forward returns to familiar territory

Last weekend, McMillan was joined in the Bulldogs side by Josh Cartwright, who this week is in contention to feature at first-team level for Wigan against Warrington Wolves amid an injury crisis.

Instead, McMillan will be joined at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium this weekend by fellow youngster Yeomans, who made his professional debut in Wigan’s defeat at Hull KR back in May.

Outside-back Yeomans, whose brother Charlie is also in the Warriors’ youth system, has made only senior appearance in the game to date.

Accordingly, Sunday’s Championship clash between Batley and the Hurricanes will bring the second game of his professional career.

Batley have lost three games on the spin, but still sit ninth on the Championship ladder ahead of this weekend’s action.

A top-ten finish is all that is required in the second tier this term to compete in the play-offs, and including Sunday’s game against Midlands, the Bulldogs have just seven matches remaining of the ‘regular’ league season.

As always given the loan system adopted by the game ahead of the 2026 campaign, both McMillan and Yeomans could see their stints with Batley extended on a week-by-week basis, should both the Bulldogs and parent club Wigan see fit.

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