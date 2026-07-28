Wigan will be without captain Liam Farrell for at least another four weeks following a setback in his recovery from a shoulder injury, Warriors head coach Matt Peet has confirmed.

16-time England international Farrell has not featured since being forced off in the first half of a 20-16 victory away against Hull FC at the back end of last month.

The initial prognosis was that the 36-year-old had taken a ‘stinger’ and would sit out of the next month of action before being reassessed.

That assessment has now taken place though, and the news from it was not what the Warriors wanted to hear, with their skipper’s stint out of action to be extended.

Wigan skipper Liam Farrell suffers fresh injury setback

In the back-rower’s absence so far, Wigan have beaten rivals St Helens twice as well as getting the better of Warrington Wolves and Huddersfield Giants.

This weekend sees them make the short trip to in-form neighbours Leigh Leopards for the latest instalment of the ‘Battle of the Borough’, and in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Peet revealed the news on Farrell.

He explained: “Faz is going to be out for an extended period.

“He had his check-up last Friday, and we haven’t got the improvements that we need in and around his shoulder.

“It’ll be at least another four weeks, and then we’ll check it again.

“We’re the same again (squad wise for Leigh), really.

“Sam (Walters), Marshy (Liam Marshall) and Bevan (French) in particular will be better for their run out (against Saints), and Noah (Hodkinson) has had another week’s training as well.”

Dayon Sambou returns

Elsewhere, young outside-back Dayon Sambou – who joined the Warriors from Saints ahead of 2026 – made his long-awaited return from a Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) injury over the weekend for the reserves.

Having been sidelined for circa three months, the 21-year-old grabbed a brace away at Hull FC to help keep the reserves’ winning streak alive, now up to 14 victories on the spin.

Peet – whose own side have won 12 of their last 13 games across all competitions – said: “Credit to Dayon for the way he’s worked his way back, it was good for him to have that moment at the end of the reserves game.

“Our reserves have been probably on a similar journey to ourselves, they’ve been winning but it’s been through different kinds of wins.

“That one at Hull was exactly that… the travel brings a challenge, it was on a 4G pitch and Hull started the game the better of the two.

“There are some good signs there.”