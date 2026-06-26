Wigan coach delivers positive double injury update on sidelined pair

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet has confirmed Ethan Havard and Liam Marshall are both progressing well in their rehabilitation, while suspended forward Sam Walters is chomping at the bit to return.

The Warriors have been without winger Marshall since late April, when he tore his hamstring in a defeat away against Warrington Wolves.

One-club man Marshall, who turned 30 in May, is into week eight of an expected 12-week lay-off.

Front-rower Havard meanwhile fractured his jaw early on in Wigan‘s win at Wakefield Trinity earlier this month, and remarkably played on through the pain barrier for the vast majority of that game at Belle Vue.

He underwent surgery, but a return date is yet to be given for the Bulgaria-born four-time England international.

Wigan Warriors coach delivers positive double injury update on sidelined pair

Versatile forward Walters is the Cherry and Whites’ other notable absentee, though his omission from the teamsheet in recent weeks has come as a result of suspension rather than injury.

The towering 25-year-old was banned for seven games following his red card late on in the Challenge Cup final for a horror tip tackle on Hull KR hooker Bill Leyland.

He has served three of those seven games already, but will have to miss Super League clashes against Hull FC, St Helens (Magic Weekend), Warrington Wolves and Huddersfield Giants before returning to contention.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s trip to Hull, head coach Peet said: “Ethan’s in a lot of pain. He’s working hard, as ever.

“Him and Sam Walters are ripping the gym apart, they’re very good professionals, excellent athletes and they’re working hard.

“It will be nice when we finally get them both back.

“Marshy is on track. He’s a while off yet, he’s not running… or he’s certainly not with the team.

“He’s working hard in the gym and he looks great physically, but he’s over a month off yet.”

If all goes to plan, veteran Marshall could be back in the fold when Wigan host rivals Saints on July 24, with that also the game which will see Walters back available after suspension.

The week after, it’s another derby for the Warriors as they make the short trip to Leigh Leopards for the latest edition of the ‘Battle of the Borough’.

Young gun Noah Hodkinson has filled the void on the flank left by Marshall’s absence and has done a sterling job, scoring 11 tries in seven appearances on the wing to date. That tally includes seven across the last two games alone.