Wigan Warriors remain uncertain whether Harry Smith will make the start line for the new Super League season following his off-season wrist surgery.

Half-back Smith played through the back end of the 2025 campaign with a wrist-related issue, and represented England in the Ashes Series against Australia, featuring in all three Tests to take his tally of international caps up to nine.

The 26-year-old – who is fast approaching the landmark of 200 senior career appearances – eventually had surgery soon after the Ashes ended, and has been involved in every step of Wigan‘s pre-season so far, barring the games themselves.

He was again missing from the squad as Matt Peet’s side beat Championship outfit Rochdale Hornets 83-0 in the Third Round of the Challenge Cup on Sunday afternoon.

Wigan Warriors coach issues Harry Smith injury update ahead of Super League opener

That cup victory at the Crown Oil Arena came just seven days out from Wigan’s opening game of the new Super League season, away against Castleford Tigers.

But as things currently stand, Cherry and Whites head coach Peet remains uncertain on whether first-choice playmaker Smith be will be available to him for the trip to The Jungle.

Wigan thrust youngster Jack Farrimond into the halves alongside Bevan French at Rochdale, with forward Sam Walters not in the squad, and speaking post-match, Peet issued a brief injury update.

He explained: “Sam (Walters) is in great condition and he’s got some minutes under his belt, so I thought he was one who could move to one side today (out of the team).

“Harry (Smith) has got to get through a few more things in training, so we’ll see (whether he’ll be fit for Round 1).

“Jack (Farrimond) is ready to go.”