Wigan Warriors will be without Bevan French for the next eight weeks in a major blow for the Super League champions.

French was missing for Saturday night’s win over Castleford Tigers, with Matt Peet confirming in the build-up to the game that French would be unavailable due to a calf issue that has plagued the half-back for a number of weeks.

And Peet confirmed that Wigan’s worst fears have become a reality and that he will be unavailable for the next two months.

“It’s going to be eight weeks,” Peet told Wigan Today after the game, before confirming that young half-back Jack Farrimond will now get an extended run in the team in French’s absence.

“He played last week and its a different strain but in a similar area, it’s a shame for Bev no doubt, he’s one of the outstanding players in the competition, but he’s focused pretty quickly and it’s a great opportunity for Jack (Farrimond) and Harry (Smith) to bed in, Jack to train and play knowing he is going to get a run of games.

“Bevan’s out for a decent chunk now, so Jack is going to get a decent run. I tell him all the time that I don’t want him to be patient, I want him to play that well that everyone is telling me I should keep him in, and then it’s my decision.

“Bevan French is a good player, Harry Smith is a good player, Jai Field is a good player. I hope we get more banging on the door. Jack’s brilliant, it’s why he’s here, it’s not about lowering the standards to get younger players in, it’s about them climbing over the top of players and creating that competition.”

Liam Marshall pulled out in the warm-up on Saturday evening with an ankle knock, with Jacob Douglas stepping in. But Peet allayed any fears of a serious lay-off looming for the winger.