Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has reiterated that the club’s stance on whether they would let Sam Eseh leave the club on a permanent basis remains unchanged.

Eseh is attracting plenty of admirers at the Black and Whites following a hugely successful loan deal. He caught the eye again at the weekend as John Cartwright’s side defeated Salford Red Devils.

The prop was initially considered to be off-contract later this year before Peet set the record straight earlier this season, insisting he will be at Wigan in 2026 and remains contracted to the club next year.

But Cartwright has admitted in recent days that he would be interested in trying to pursue a permanent deal for Eseh, with Hull Live also revealing the Black and Whites are willing to pay a fee.

However, Peet delivered a short and emphatic response on Tuesday when asked by the media about whether or not they would be willing to let him leave.

He said: “They’re not my conversations to have but nothing has changed since my last comments as far as I’m concerned.”

That will certainly not be a welcome quote for Hull fans, who are desperate for the club to strike up a deal to sign the forward as part of their heavy recruitment drive for 2026.

Cartwright said this week when asked if he would like to have the player in his squad in 2026: “Obviously he’s on Wigan’s books, so it’s a bit out of our hands. There’ll be a conversion there with him at some point, but I couldn’t see them letting Sam go any time soon.”

Eseh came through the academy at Wakefield Trinity before stints with the likes of Barrow and Featherstone.

However, he has blossomed in his second loan stint at Hull this season, leading many Black and Whites fans to call for a permanent deal. But Peet has seemingly kept the door closed on that prospect as it stands.