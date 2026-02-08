Wigan boss Matt Peet had plenty of praise for Rochdale Hornets following the pair’s Challenge Cup Third Round tie, and was pleased the Warriors’ presence had helped to generate an occasion in the town.

Super League heavyweights Wigan arrived at the Crown Oil Arena on Sunday afternoon as overwhelming favourites, and with a strong squad on show, got the job done in style with 83-0 the score come the final hooter.

Results like that have been common over the course of the weekend in the Third Round of the cup, with all of the Super League sides involved drawn away against lower-league opposition.

But common too have been big crowds, with the Hornets – who had under 700 people at their home game against Workington Town last weekend in the Championship – recording their biggest attendance since 1998.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

Wigan boss’ classy words on Rochdale following Challenge Cup victory as importance highlighted

With a healthy number of Warriors supporters making the 27-mile trip to watch their side’s first competitive game of 2026, Rochdale racked up a crowd of 4,248. Big gate receipts will have come with that, along with the sale of food and drinks.

The Hornets and Wigan have worked together since the draw was made last month to ensure Sunday’s tie went the way it did off the field success-wise, and that is something Warriors head coach Peet takes pride in.

Speaking post-match, he said: “It’s a major part of the cup competition, breathing life and finances into the semi-professional game, because it’s important.

“The rich history of these places and proud rugby towns, British rugby league is built on it.

“(We did) everything we could do to co-operate, and we had a job to do in the middle of it here today.

“I’m happy with the performance, the result, we’ve come through it and it was important that we attacked the game with it being the week before Super League (starts).

“Credit to Rochdale, they made it a physical game at times and we had to earn everything we got, so I’m pleased. We wanted to come and do the competition justice.”